Realty Co. Can't Revive H-1B Denial Challenge At 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday found that a federal judge got it right in 2016 by not reviewing a New York real estate company’s denied H-1B application in light of the fact that U.S. Customs and Immigration Services had reopened the case seeking more evidence.



A district court may review a federal agency action under the Administrative Procedure Act only if the challenged decision is the final agency action for which there is no other adequate remedy in court, but 6801 Realty Co.’s application for the...

