Cuomo, Hollywood Women Reveal Plans To Fight Harassment

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 3:14 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a sweeping legislative package Tuesday to combat workplace sexual harassment, particularly in cases involving public officials, a day after several hundred high-profile women in Hollywood launched their own initiative to fight systemic sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and elsewhere.



The initiatives come after a year in which a torrent of sexual misconduct allegations felled numerous high-profile media and political figures, including Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer and Al Franken. The disclosures ultimately sparked the #MeToo movement, which empowered women to...

