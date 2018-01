No Holiday Break For The Energy Sector As 2017 Wrapped Up

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 7:13 PM EST) -- Moves by the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era oil and gas regulations as well as blue-state attorneys general launching a new legal salvo against the Environmental Protection Agency helped puncture the usual Christmas holiday lull for the energy sector.



Here’s a recap of major energy-related developments from the final days of 2017.



Dept. of Interior Takes Aim at Fracking, Offshore Safety Rules



The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management on Dec. 29 finalized the rescission of an Obama-era rule regulating hydraulic fracturing...

To view the full article, register now.