Tribal Group Funds Study On Problem Gambling In NM

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 10:23 PM EST) -- A group made up of Native American-owned casinos in New Mexico is funding a study to look into the scope of problem gambling in the state, the first undertaking of its kind to be conducted in New Mexico in more than 10 years.



The Responsible Gaming Association of New Mexico is financing a nearly $292,000 study examining the prevalence of problematic gambling habits and gambling-related disorders in the state, an issue last evaluated in a 2006 study also financed by the association, which brings together many...

