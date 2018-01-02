Cable Industry Group Warns Of Rising Retransmission Fees

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 4:28 PM EST) -- A trade association that represents cable providers had strong words for the broadcast industry on Monday in the fight over rising retransmission fees, saying that cable companies will increasingly be pitted against unrelenting media conglomerates in the new year.



The American Cable Association said that large broadcasters, such as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., continue to strong-arm smaller cable companies into paying exorbitant fees to carry over-the-air content to their subscribers, resulting in consumer price hikes.



“This latest round of negotiations demonstrates once again that large corporate...

