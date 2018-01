Lupin, Sandoz Settle With Retailers In Solodyn Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 2, 2018, 7:45 PM EST) -- Generic-drug makers Lupin Ltd. and Sandoz Inc. settled with Walgreen Co., CVS Pharmacy Inc., Rite Aid Corp. and other retailers over allegations in Massachusetts federal court that the manufacturers had accepted payments from Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp. to stay out of the market for acne medication Solodyn.



U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper on Thursday accepted the proposed with-prejudice lawsuit dismissal, which was light on specifics.



In an electronic order on Dec. 8, Judge Casper said that she planned to dismiss as moot Medicis' November motion for...

