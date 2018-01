Uber Must Face Boston Taxicabs' Unlawful Competition Claims

Law360, San Francisco (January 2, 2018, 4:01 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has tossed antitrust claims against Uber Technologies Inc. in suits brought by more than 700 licensed Boston taxicab medallion holders who accuse the ride-hailing service of violating city taxi rules, but he kept intact unlawful competition claims and claims alleging Uber helped its drivers circumvent the rules.



In a Dec. 29 opinion, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton found that the taxicabs failed to sufficiently support their allegation that Uber attempted to build a monopoly by running a cheaper, unlicensed taxi service...

