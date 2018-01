Tribe Won't Get $610M For Old Land Claims, Judge Says

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Connecticut Superior Court judge says the state does not owe the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation the $610 million it demanded in a suit alleging that its land was taken without compensation, deciding that the 18th century statutes the case relied on didn’t actually grant the tribe the land.



Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher said last week that the two statutes the tribe references to support its claim don’t provide it with ownership. Instead, they only gave the tribe the right to use the land without any...

