$63M Award Against Emirati Unenforceable, 9th Circ. Told

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 4:13 PM EST) -- An Emirati man urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday not to revive a Cerner Corp. unit's bid to enforce a $63 million arbitral award it won following a dispute over a $94 million contract to develop a medical information technology platform, arguing that the lower court properly determined that it lacked jurisdiction.



Ahmed Saeed Mahmoud Al-Badie Al-Dhaheri told the circuit court that an Oregon federal judge was correct to find that the court didn't have jurisdiction over the proceeding since Cerner Middle East Ltd. went ahead...

To view the full article, register now.