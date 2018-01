Simpson Thacher Accused Of Owing $937K To Recruiting Firm

Law360, Los Angeles (January 2, 2018, 4:07 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has been sued for $937,500 in New York federal court by a legal recruiter that claims it's owed a search fee for introducing the firm to a lateral partner candidate who joined its bankruptcy practice last fall.



Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Boston Executive Search Associates Inc. said in its 14-page complaint, dated Dec. 28, that it introduced Simpson Thacher to Michael Torkin, who was hired from Sullivan & Cromwell LLP in November. The recruiter claims it's consequentially owed 25 percent of Torkin's estimated...

