Linklaters Adds Jones Day Partner For Bankruptcy Practice

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 6:06 PM EST) -- Linklaters LLP announced Tuesday it has added a former Jones Day bankruptcy partner to its Washington, D.C., restructuring and insolvency practice.

Amy Edgy, a partner with Jones Day’s business restructuring and reorganization group for nine years, is joining the firm’s Washington office as a partner, according to a press release from the firm.

“Amy’s hire represents the continued growth of our U.S. R&I capabilities. Her considerable experience in both the debtor and creditor spaces makes her ideally suited to help us continue to meet the complex needs...
