Linklaters Adds Jones Day Partner For Bankruptcy Practice
Amy Edgy, a partner with Jones Day’s business restructuring and reorganization group for nine years, is joining the firm’s Washington office as a partner, according to a press release from the firm.
“Amy’s hire represents the continued growth of our U.S. R&I capabilities. Her considerable experience in both the debtor and creditor spaces makes her ideally suited to help us continue to meet the complex needs...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login