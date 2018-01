Mass. Town Must Let Enbridge Unit Build Station, Judge Says

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 5:31 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge sided with an Enbridge Inc. unit on Friday by holding that federal energy law preempted the town of Weymouth's decision to deny Algonquin Gas Transmission LLC permission to build a compressor station there as part of the Atlantic Bridge natural gas pipeline project.



U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper granted Algonquin’s motion for summary judgment in its lawsuit arguing that the town and the Weymouth Conservation Commission could not block plans to construct the compressor station because the federal government has the...

