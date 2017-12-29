IBM Sues Expedia, Orbitz On Patent Infringement Claims

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 5:02 PM EST) -- IBM on Tuesday sued Expedia and other travel websites in Delaware federal court, saying the sites and their mobile applications infringe several of the tech giant's patents covering sign-on technology and information storage.



IBM alleges that Expedia and its acquired subsidiaries — including HomeAway, Hotels.com, Hotwire, Orbitz and Travelocity — illegally used IBM’s technology claimed by the patents at issue to provide travel and reservation services to their users.



“Rather than build their business on their own technologies, Expedia and its subsidiaries have appropriated the inventions...

To view the full article, register now.