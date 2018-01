Fed. Circ. Says FCC Clear Of $21M Spectrum-License Suit

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 7:17 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday prevailed once again against bankrupt wireless carrier Alpine PCS Inc.’s $21 million suit over the agency’s sale of its defaulted spectrum licenses, after the Federal Circuit affirmed a federal claims court’s decision tossing the suit for lack of jurisdiction.



Alpine filed its suit last year, alleging the FCC breached its contract with Alpine and violated the U.S. Constitution’s “takings clause” in 2008 when the agency rescinded and resold two spectrum licenses granted to Alpine in 2002 after the company missed...

