Phoenix Comicon Changes Name Amid San Diego TM Fight

Law360, Los Angeles (January 2, 2018, 8:26 PM EST) -- The organizers of Phoenix Comicon rebranded the event as Phoenix Comic Fest on Tuesday just days after asking an Arizona federal court to cancel the San Diego Comic Convention’s trademark for “Comic-Con," citing the "litigious" nature of the phrase.



In a statement put out on Twitter, Phoenix Comic Fest said its rebranding is effective immediately and will be rolled out throughout the week.



"In recent months, the use of the word Comic-Con, and its many forms, has become litigious," the tweet said. "We would prefer to focus...

