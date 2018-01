Native American Group Of The Year: WilmerHale

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 3:27 PM EST) -- In the past year alone, WilmerHale's attorneys have struck favorable settlements for five bands of Mission Indians, the Tohono O'odham Nation and the Jicarilla Apache Nation in water, land and natural resources disputes, earning the firm a spot among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



WilmerHale does not have a formal Native American practice group — rather, its approach to the area is an interdisciplinary and highly collaborative one, according to partner Danielle Spinelli.



Roughly 50 lawyers from the firm's litigation, appellate, regulatory, securities and other...

