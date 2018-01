Chicago Photographer's Estate Sues French Gallery Over IP

Law360, Springfield (January 2, 2018, 9:33 PM EST) -- The estate of the late Chicago photographer Vivian Maier says that the owner of 20,000 of her prints wrongfully exhibited and sold Maier’s photographs, arguing in a suit filed Friday in Illinois federal court that an unauthorized gallery exhibit deprived the estate of royalties.



The suit, filed in Illinois federal court, is leveled against Paris art gallery Galerie Frederic Moisan, which allegedly displayed Maier’s photography from November 2013 to December 2013, after entering into an agreement with collector Jeffrey Goldstein, who is also the subject of a...

