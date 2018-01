Ramen Noodle Cos. Must Face Price-Fixing Class Action

Law360, Washington (January 2, 2018, 5:52 PM EST) -- A California federal judge refused to let a pair of Korean ramen noodle companies rely on statutes of limitations to dodge a price-fixing class action against them, ruling that evidence destruction means that the Sherman Act claims in the suit weren’t time-barred.



U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick on Thursday ruled that the buyers suing the companies over alleged price-fixing provided slim but “sufficiently unambiguous” evidence of a conspiracy, and denied the summary judgment motions lobbed by Nongshim Co. Ltd., Ottogi Co. Ltd. and their affiliates...

