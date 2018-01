Firing Ex-Tobacco Atty Doesn’t Fix Engle Case Conflict: Court

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 7:01 PM EST) -- A Florida law firm made no “proactive effort” to spot potential conflicts with its Engle progeny cases when it hired a lawyer who had done work for tobacco companies and was rightly disqualified, a Florida state appeals court said in a recent decision.



Affirming a decision that went against The Ferraro Law Firm, the Third District panel also agreed that the mesothelioma-focused firm’s decision to fire the lawyer last year after a disqualification motion was raised did not "unimpute" the conflict in the ongoing case....

