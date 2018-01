Ex-NY Town Atty Avoids Prison For Role In Muni Bond Fraud

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 5:47 PM EST) -- A federal judge sentenced former Ramapo, New York, attorney Aaron Troodler to 18 months' probation and a $20,000 fine Tuesday for helping former town Supervisor Christopher St. Lawrence lie about town finances in order to make a $25 million bond issue appear more palatable.



White Plains, New York, U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel sentenced Troodler to the noncustodial sentence after slapping St. Lawrence with a 30-month prison sentence on Dec. 13.



Troodler's Dec. 22 sentencing memo said he played a "limited" role in the offenses orchestrated...

To view the full article, register now.