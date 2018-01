Ill. High Court Says Hospital Not Liable For Clinic's Care

Law360, Chicago (January 2, 2018, 6:37 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday declined to extend vicarious liability to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in a woman’s medical negligence suit over care she received at a separate health facility, saying the fact that some of that facility’s physicians practice at Northwestern is not enough to hold the hospital responsible.



The split high court majority said although Christina Yarbrough received information and care from Erie Family Health Center that made her think it was an extension of Northwestern, the health center is an independent facility funded...

