FTC Rings Up Record Of 7M Telemarketing Call Complaints

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 9:23 PM EST) -- Consumer complaints about unwanted telemarketing calls reached unprecedented heights in the 2017 fiscal year, jumping to more than 7 million grievances from 5.3 million the year before, with robocalls drawing the most gripes, the Federal Trade Commission reported recently.



The FTC painted a detailed picture of the spam call landscape in a congressional report and separate data book issued late last month, which together provide insight into the use of the National Do Not Call Registry. The registry was launched in the summer of 2003 and...

