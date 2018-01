10th Circ. Won't Sanction Caddo Tribe In History Center Suit

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 5:56 PM EST) -- A Tenth Circuit panel on Tuesday refused to sanction the Caddo Nation of Oklahoma for allegedly making factual misstatements in an earlier filing in a dispute with the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes over the latter’s building of a history center on disputed land.



Not long before the same panel in December tossed the Caddo Nation’s challenge to a lower court’s ruling allowing the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes to continue building the history center in Oklahoma, the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes moved to sanction the opposing tribe...

To view the full article, register now.