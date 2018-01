SLUSA Spares Bank From $5M Ponzi Suit, Calif. Court Says

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has rejected an effort by investors who lost $5 million in a Ponzi scheme to resuscitate their lawsuit against a bank they accused of playing a role in the scam, finding their claims precluded by the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act.



On Dec. 29 a unanimous three-justice panel of the Sixth Appellate District rejected the argument from the investors that they were too small a group to have their claims precluded by the federal statute. The panel similarly ruled against the investors'...

