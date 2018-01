Gov't Seeks Default Entry Against Furniture Co. In FCA Suit

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 8:13 PM EST) -- The federal government urged a Texas federal judge Tuesday to enter default judgment against a Midwestern furniture company and others, saying they have failed to respond to a False Claims Act suit alleging they evaded millions of dollars of anti-dumping duties and customs fees.



The government, which intervened in the suit filed by Indiana-based furniture manufacturer University Loft Co., told Texas’ Western District that Florida-based Blue Furniture Solutions LLC — along with its founder and president, Yingqing “Jeff” Zeng, and its chief financial officer, Alexander C. Cheng,...

