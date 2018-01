Investor Sues Del. Cos. Over Forum Provisions In Charters

Law360, Wilmington (January 2, 2018, 8:31 PM EST) -- An investor in three recently chartered Delaware companies has filed a proposed class action in Delaware Chancery Court that argues state law doesn’t allow provisions in corporate charters limiting the forum where a shareholder can bring a securities lawsuit.



Matthew Sciabacucchi leveled the class claims Friday at meal delivery service Blue Apron Inc., streaming device maker Roku Inc. and online personal shopping service Stitch Fix Inc. along with their respective directors. He alleged that forum provisions that require corporate permission to bring securities suits against the...

