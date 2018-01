Sports Psychologist, Football Coach End Retweet IP Fight

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 5:51 PM EST) -- Sports psychologist Dr. Keith Bell told a Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday that he will no longer pursue a lawsuit against King's College and the school’s head football coach over a retweeted post that contained excerpts from Bell's book, as the sides reached a settlement.



The terms of the deal are confidential, but Bell agreed to dismiss the case against Pennsylvania’s King’s College and coach Jeffery Knarr, which claimed the pair violated the intellectual property rights of Bell by retweeting a post that included an excerpt from...

