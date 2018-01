Duane Morris Adds Prominent Insurance Atty From Vocke Law

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- Duane Morris LLP has hired a complex commercial litigation pro and two of his former attorneys at the now-defunct Vocke Law Group to bolster its insurance practice, the firm announced on Tuesday.



Damon Vocke is joined by Ronald Lepinskas as a partner and Mark Holton as special counsel, according to the firm. The trio represented the core of the short-lived complex commercial litigation boutique Vocke Law Group, which was founded by Vocke in 2016.



Before founding his own firm, Vocke served as the president and global...

