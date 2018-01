Sloan Kettering Gets Trimmed Fees In IP Fight

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 8:19 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge ordered Errant Gene Therapeutics LLC to pay the Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research $88,339 in attorneys’ fees Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company was sanctioned for using protected information from a gene therapy patent rights case in other suits.



While the ruling didn't grant Sloan Kettering the $122,100 it had originally requested, U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron rejected EGT’s arguments that the "excessive" application should be slashed by at least 90 percent. Additionally, despite ruling that Sloan Kettering's request was...

