Facebook Agrees To Mediate Search Patent Suit

Law360, Washington (January 3, 2018, 2:29 PM EST) -- Facebook Inc. has agreed to try to mediate a patent infringement lawsuit against it over organized search results, under an order issued Tuesday in California federal court, pending a decision on the social media giant’s motion to dismiss the allegations completely.



U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. signed off on the parties’ stipulation for a mediation session within 60 days of a ruling on Facebook’s dismissal bid. Facebook is trying to beat back allegations that it infringed claims on seven patents asserted against it in...

To view the full article, register now.