Individual Settlements Kill PAGA Claims: Calif. Panel

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- Workers who settle individual claims alleging violations of California labor law lack standing to subsequently pursue claims they bring in the same suit under the state’s Private Attorneys General Act, a state appellate court has ruled, upholding the dismissal of PAGA claims brought against a restaurant operator.



A three-judge panel for the Second Appellate District affirmed a 2016 ruling by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kenneth R. Freeman awarding summary judgment to Reins International California Inc. on PAGA claims brought by employee Justin Kim, who had...

