Novelis Slams Arconic's Trade Secrets Claims

Law360, Washington (January 2, 2018, 8:49 PM EST) -- Novelis Inc. asked a Pennsylvania federal judge Friday to toss a suit accusing the aluminum parts company of attempting to patent a competitor’s proprietary aluminum treatment process, describing the suit as a collection of unviable claims intended to open Novelis up to broad discovery attempts.



Novelis on Friday asked a federal judge to dismiss all but one of eight trade secrets claims brought against it by Arconic Inc. over a treatment process for aluminum parts the two companies produced for Ford Motor Co.’s F-150 trucks, saying...

