9th Circ. Refuses To Rehear Record Co.’s ‘Empire’ TM Suit

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 9:58 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday refused to reconsider its decision to allow Fox’s hit TV show “Empire” to continue using its name, denying a bid by real-life hip hop record label Empire Distribution Inc. for a second chance at arguing its copyright infringement claims.



Empire Distribution Inc. had asked for an en banc rehearing in December after the court shot down its trademark suit, arguing that the music released by and credited to the prime-time drama about a fictional hip hop label was promoting not only...

