Rehab Clinic Can't Dodge Wrongful Death Suit, Court Says

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 4:40 PM EST) -- A New York appellate court on Tuesday refused to kill a suit against a rehabilitation clinic that allegedly contributed to the death of a mentally ill patient by allowing him to wander off, ruling the clinic had to do more to nix the case than simply point to gaps in the evidence.



The panel ruled that Liberty Behavioral Management Corp., which operates the Arms Acres clinic in Carmel, New York, still had to face a suit brought on behalf of patient Guillermo DeJesus even though DeJesus’...

To view the full article, register now.