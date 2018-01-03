McDermott Adds Ex-SEC Enforcement Atty To Chicago Office

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 9:35 PM EST) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP said Tuesday it is bolstering its securities defense practice with the addition of a former top enforcement attorney for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, who will serve as a partner in the firm’s Chicago office.



Paul Helms arrives at McDermott having most recently worked as senior counsel in the SEC’s Division of Enforcement and will represent financial institutions, investment firms and other corporate and individual clients in internal investigations, enforcement proceedings and securities litigation, according to the firm.



“It felt...

