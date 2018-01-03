McDermott Adds Ex-SEC Enforcement Atty To Chicago Office

By Jon Hill

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 9:35 PM EST) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP said Tuesday it is bolstering its securities defense practice with the addition of a former top enforcement attorney for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, who will serve as a partner in the firm’s Chicago office.

Paul Helms arrives at McDermott having most recently worked as senior counsel in the SEC’s Division of Enforcement and will represent financial institutions, investment firms and other corporate and individual clients in internal investigations, enforcement proceedings and securities litigation, according to the firm.

“It felt...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular