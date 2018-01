Tom Petty Publisher Hits Spotify With $1.6B IP Suit

Law360, San Francisco (January 2, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- The music publisher representing Tom Petty, Steely Dan, Neil Young, Janis Joplin and other popular musicians hit Spotify Inc. with a copyright infringement suit in California federal court seeking at least $1.6 billion in damages, indicating it would opt out of a proposed $43 million class action settlement reached in other lawsuits over alleged unpaid royalties.



In a complaint filed Dec. 29 and made public Tuesday, Wixen Music Publishing Inc. claims Spotify has repeatedly failed to obtain necessary statutory, or “mechanical,” licenses to reproduce and distribute...

