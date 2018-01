Drug Buyers Can't Get Forest Labs Docs Related To Probe

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 7:06 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday ruled Forest Laboratories can't be forced to produce documents from a congressional probe into the use of antidepressants in children, rejecting objections from parents accusing the company of fraudulently promoting Celexa and Lexapro for pediatric depression.



U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton upheld a ruling that Forest Laboratories Inc. was entitled to withhold 183 documents dated between April and November 2004 based on attorney-client privilege, finding unpersuasive Delana Kiossovski and Renee Ramirez’s claims that Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler erred...

