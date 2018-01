Retirees Settle Benefits Suit Against Babcock & Wilcox

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:56 PM EST) -- A group of retired Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. workers on Tuesday said they have reached a deal to settle their suit alleging that their former employer broke a collective bargaining agreement by replacing their retiree benefits plan.



A proposed class of ex-Babcock & Wilcox employees who worked at the company’s former facilities in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, and Alliance, Ohio, and retired before the end of 1987 notified a Pennsylvania federal court that a settlement has been reached in their case and asked for approval of...

