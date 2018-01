Insurer Asks Texas Justices To Nix Thompson Coe Suit

Law360, Houston (January 2, 2018, 8:24 PM EST) -- Houston Specialty Insurance Co. has asked the Texas Supreme Court to intervene in a dispute with Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons LLP, arguing the law firm has wrongly asked a Texas district court to declare the firm is not liable for legal malpractice claims the insurer is bringing against it in Oklahoma court.



In a petition for review filed Friday, the insurer told the court that after it notified Thompson Coe it intended to bring legal malpractice claims alleging it was harmed by the firm's negligent...

