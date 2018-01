7th Circ. Revives Transporter's Suit Over Ind. Liquor Laws

Law360, Chicago (January 3, 2018, 8:18 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday revived an Indiana alcohol transporter’s suit challenging the state tobacco and alcohol regulator’s concerns over a proposed distribution relationship with a state liquor wholesaler, saying a recent Indiana high court ruling and the potential for prosecution against the transporter make its claims ripe for consideration.



The unanimous three-judge panel said the threat of prosecution and an Indiana Supreme Court ruling interpreting the state’s prohibited-interest laws to bar E.F. Transit Inc., which shares ownership and management of a different beer and wine...

