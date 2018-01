ICE Must Release 300 Iraqi Detainees, Mich. Judge Says

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 4:18 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge ruled Tuesday that the U.S. government must release by Feb. 2 nearly 300 Iraqi detainees who have been in custody for at least six months unless an immigration judge finds that a detainee is either a flight risk or a threat to public safety.



U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith issued the ruling nearly two months after the American Civil Liberties Union urged the court to release the group on the ground that their detention violates the Immigration and Nationality Act and...

