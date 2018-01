Director Compensation Lessons From Investor Bancorp

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 12:40 PM EST) -- In re Investor Bancorp Inc. Stockholder Litigation, issued by the Delaware Supreme Court on Dec. 13, 2017, may result in challenges to compensation awarded to directors pursuant to existing discretionary equity plans and is likely to affect the structure of future equity plans.



The Supreme Court, at the motion-to-dismiss stage, rejected the Delaware Court of Chancery’s expansion of the application of the stockholder ratification defense to the granting of discretionary compensation to directors pursuant to equity plans that contain “meaningful limits” on awards. Reversing the decision...

