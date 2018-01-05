UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 4:18 PM EST) -- The last weeks have seen Citibank file a Financial List case against a pair of hedge funds, Axa sue Genworth Financial, and a local government in Kent take Santander to court over its financial backing.



Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.



Financial Services



Belharra Ltd. v. Sapinda International Services BV



Belharra filed a claim over transactions on commodity exchanges in the London Circuit Commercial Court on Dec. 18 against Sapinda. Belharra is represented by Gunnercooke LLP. Counsel information for Sapinda...

