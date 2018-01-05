UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London
Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.
Financial Services
Belharra Ltd. v. Sapinda International Services BV
Belharra filed a claim over transactions on commodity exchanges in the London Circuit Commercial Court on Dec. 18 against Sapinda. Belharra is represented by Gunnercooke LLP. Counsel information for Sapinda...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login