LeClairRyan Sued For Malpractice By Ex-Blood Test Exec

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 8:02 PM EST) -- The founder and ex-CEO of scandal-plagued medical screening company Health Diagnostic Laboratory Inc. has hit LeClairRyan with a whopping $2.6 billion malpractice suit in Virginia court, alleging the law firm’s bad advice led directly to the kickback suits that nearly destroyed HDL and now threaten her personally.



LaTonya Mallory “left her job … cashed out her 401k retirement and kids’ college savings accounts” and took out a second mortgage to found Virginia-based HDL in 2008, according to her Dec. 29 complaint. She is currently facing potentially...

To view the full article, register now.