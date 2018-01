No Attys’ Fees For CareFirst After Beating $39M ERISA Suit

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 3:37 PM EST) -- A Blue Cross affiliate in Maryland can’t collect attorneys’ fees from a Houston-area medical center, the Fifth Circuit said Tuesday, finding that although the insurer successfully defended against a $39 million Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, a fee award wasn’t warranted.



CareFirst of Maryland Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, had sought about $60,000 in fees from Victory Medical Center Houston LP to cover payments to Shamoun & Norman LLP for work on the ERISA case. But in an unpublished...

