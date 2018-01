Commerce Hits Citric Acid Imports With Dumping Duties

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 2:05 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Commerce investigation into imported citric acid and citrate salts from Belgium, Colombia and Thailand reached a preliminary conclusion Tuesday as the agency announced anti-dumping duties ranging from roughly 4 to 28 percent on certain exporters in those countries.



The Commerce Department’s determination in its probe of the allegedly unfair trading practices follows a finding by the U.S. International Trade Commission in July that the citric acid and citrate salt imports from those countries were threatening and harming domestic producers.



“Though politics plays...

