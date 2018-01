InterOil Investors Misled Into OK'ing Exxon Deal, Suit Says

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 7:02 PM EST) -- A proposed class of former InterOil Corp. shareholders filed suit Tuesday in Texas federal court over the Singaporean oil and gas company’s more than $2.5 billion acquisition by Exxon Mobil Corp., saying InterOil shareholders were misled into approving the deal last year.



The complaint from plaintiff Kim C. Block alleged InterOil shareholders weren’t given the full picture about a well that InterOil was drilling to gauge the volume of certain Papua New Guinea gas fields, the estimates from which were to influence how much money InterOil...

To view the full article, register now.