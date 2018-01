Food Truck Can't Be Banned For Slur In Name, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 5:41 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday ruled that New York officials can’t bar a food truck whose name contains an anti-Italian slur from selling lunch outside the statehouse solely because of its name, saying that the actions amounted to viewpoint discrimination and violated the owners’ right to free speech.



In a unanimous decision, the three-member circuit reversed a 2016 New York district court order, which had held that First Amendment protections didn’t prevent state officials from denying the Wandering Dago food truck the chance to sell Italian...

