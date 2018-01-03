Campus Cop's Bias Suit Over Citizenship Revived By NJ Court

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 6:31 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appellate court revived a fired college campus cop's discrimination complaint on Wednesday, ruling more discovery was needed to determine if his citizenship status was a justifiable factor in his termination.



The appellate court remanded back to a lower court claims by James Collins that Hoboken, New Jersey-based Stevens Institute of Technology violated several anti-discrimination statutes and breached his employment contract by terminating him because he was not a U.S. citizen, according to the opinion.



Stevens failed to sufficiently establish that a state...

