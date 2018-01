Mount Sinai Flu Shot Text Doesn't Violate TCPA: 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 10:10 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a putative class action accusing Mount Sinai Health System of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending flu shot reminder text messages, ruling that the plaintiff consented to the communication when he signed forms at an initial medical visit.



In an eight-page published decision authored by Circuit Judge Jose A. Cabranes, the three-judge appellate panel affirmed the toss of TCPA claims that plaintiff Daniel Latner brought against Mount Sinai and its affiliate West Park Medical Group PC...

